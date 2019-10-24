The Real Reason God Isn’t Answering Your Prayers

www.charismanews.com

Minister Larry Tomczak emphasizes the importance of believing you’ve already received what you’re asking God for in prayer. He recalls when he was begging God to fill him with the Holy Spirit, to no avail—until a friend taught him an important principle: “You’ve got to believe you’ve got it before you get it.”

“There’s a supernatural power when we learn and believe God’s Word, and then we speak it in faith,” Tomczak said on the “Here’s the Deal” podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network. “You know, God spoke. That’s how He created—when you go back to Genesis, how the Spirit was moving, and He spoke, and we are made in His image. That’s what differentiates us from animals; animals can’t speak, but we can. …

“And it’s not enough to just simply say, ‘Well, you know, I believe this.’ No, you know what, we have to be fully persuaded, so that when we are speaking, we’re speaking from faith. … You are the only being in the universe that can cause defeat in your life. Wholeheartedly decide by the grace of God and the power of His Holy Spirit that you’re going to please God, and then all the demons in hell and all the people in the world and all your apparent weaknesses … cannot prevent you from having glorious victory.”

For more encouragement on seeking God with faith-filled hearts, check out the rest of the episode titled “Biblical Declarations to Build Strong Faith and Defeat Doubt – Part 1.”